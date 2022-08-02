Kansas Set To Hold First U.S. Abortion Vote Since Roe Overturned

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Voters in Kansas will decide on Tuesday whether to end the right to an abortion guaranteed by the state's constitution. The vote could be a bellwether for how abortion access may affect the 2022 midterm elections. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki talks to Kansas City Star reporter Katie Bernard and Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report.