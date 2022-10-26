A PROJECTION with a Russian Bear was on the UN Building of US Govt. The Russian Bear is Trying to Stop the Doomsday Clock, which Shows that Humanity is on the Brink of Nuclear War.

An unusual projection with a Russian bear was noticed on the building of the US government at the UN. The Russian bear is trying to stop the doomsday clock, which shows that humanity is on the brink of nuclear war.
The Hour Hand appears to be a missile pointing up, as the bear holds back the Minute Hand not wanting nuclear war.
Cynthia said, sorry, no source and don't know where.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.