A PROJECTION with a Russian Bear was on the UN Building of US Govt. The Russian Bear is Trying to Stop the Doomsday Clock, which Shows that Humanity is on the Brink of Nuclear War.

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An unusual projection with a Russian bear was noticed on the building of the US government at the UN. The Russian bear is trying to stop the doomsday clock, which shows that humanity is on the brink of nuclear war.
The Hour Hand appears to be a missile pointing up, as the bear holds back the Minute Hand not wanting nuclear war.
Cynthia said, sorry, no source and don't know where.