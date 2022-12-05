Moment of a Missile Attack on a Substation in Odessa

In Odessa, all pumping stations and backup lines are de-energized. There is no water supply everywhere in the city, according to the Infoksvodokanal enterprise.
The head of the OVA of the Odessa region reports on the second wave of missiles
Interruptions with the Internet began in Sumy, Odessa and Zhytomyr — Netblocks
In Odessa, people stand in lines for kilometers for gasoline - the first consequences of Russian missile strikes.
Reports of Ukrainians write that more than a hundred new missiles are now flying at them.
