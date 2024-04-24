Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 23
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«They're hitting transformers, cutting off substations and nuclear power plants. Something that we should be doing as well. But we are not doing it for certain political reasons»
