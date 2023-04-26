31 Year old former NFL player dies suddenly. Hmm...wonder what could have caused that?

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 26, 2023





Chris Smith -- a former NFL defensive end who was playing in the XFL this season -- has passed away, according to his agent. He was only 31. The vax kills another one.





NFL players should head NYC to the NFL main offices and...(censored) then they should (censored) Roger Goodell.

