31 Year old former NFL player dies suddenly. Hmm...wonder what could have caused that?
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Jim Crenshaw


Apr 26, 2023


Chris Smith -- a former NFL defensive end who was playing in the XFL this season -- has passed away, according to his agent. He was only 31. The vax kills another one.


NFL players should head NYC to the NFL main offices and...(censored) then they should (censored) Roger Goodell.

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgWasn6hIlU2/

Keywords
deathvaccinekillsvaxfootball playerjabshotinoculationinjectiondefensivexfldied suddenly31 years oldformer nfl

