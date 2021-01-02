© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Εμβολιασμοί και κυβερνητικά σχέδια εξαπάτησης... Ηλ.Κασιδιάρης: Έχουν αφελληνισθεί πλήρως...
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • January 02, 2021
Ενημέρωση από τον Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για το νέο κόμμα «Έλληνες για την Πατρίδα» και την προοπτική των πρόωρων εκλογών. Μιλά για την επέτειο των 200 ετών από την Εθνική Παλιγγενεσία, τα 18, 5 εκ. ευρώ της «λίστας Κικίλια», την έναρξη των εμβολιασμών και το ξεπούλημα της εθνικής κυριαρχίας μέσω των διερευνητικών συνομιλιών με την Τουρκία.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.