Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has officially denied Ukraine's claims that its underwater drone 'Sub Sea Baby' allegedly destroyed a Russian 'Varshavyanka'-class diesel-electric submarine in Novorossiysk. Furthermore, the Russian Defense Ministry even published a video of this submarine right after the enemy attack. According to the head of the press service of the Black Sea Fleet, first-rank captain Alexei Rulev, an enemy underwater drone missed and struck the pier; as a result, the Russian submarine did not even receive the slightest damage. Indeed, after examining the surveillance video, independent experts confirmed that the Russian submarine not only survived the enemy attack, but was not even damaged................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
