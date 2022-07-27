Ivana Wife of Trump Murdered Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai:

27 Tamuz, 5782

July 26, 2022





Shalom everyone,







Thank you for visiting my channel.





You, me and everybody and everything is written in the Torah and Bible Code and that includes crime scenes.





This would include what happened to Ivana Trump and would include who might have given the order to kill her.





Our deepest condolences to President Trump and the Trump family.





This video is called Ivana Wife of Trump Murdered Torah Code.





Be well,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai





Trump: They Got Herhttps://realrawnews.com/2022/07/trump-they-got-her/ Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

