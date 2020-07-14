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They change your vote registration
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62 views • July 14, 2020
Short video re: election tampering. Voters showing up to the voting booth are finding out that they are registered to the wrong party. This prevents them from voting unless they go through a process to change their party. Advance warning for voters.
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