Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 28, 2023

Quo Vadis





Oct 29, 2023





Here are the words of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, courage!





There is no victory without a cross.





Trust fully in the Power of God and everything will end well for you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





When all seems lost, there will come for you the Great Victory of God.





Fear not!





My Jesus is in control of everything.





Open your hearts and let yourselves be conducted by the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





You live in the time of sorrows, but you are not alone.





The tree of evil will grow and spread everywhere, but you can uproot it with the truth.





The truth will always be your greatest weapon of defence.





Do not lose your hope.





Your true liberation and salvation is in Jesus.





Listen to Him.





Welcome His Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on February 16th, 2021:





Dear children, stay with Jesus, for only thus you can walk the way of holiness with the certainty of victory.





Seek Him in prayer and in the Eucharist.





He loves you and awaits you with open arms.





Have courage, faith and hope.





Whatever happens, stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you.





I have come from Heaven to lead you to Heaven.





Repent and be reconciled to God.





I want to see you happy already here on Earth, and later with Me in Heaven.





Give the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you.





When all seems lost, the Great Victory of God will come for you.





Be not afraid. Give me your hands and I will lead you to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZW86dvcE48o