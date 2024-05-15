Why Michael Cohen’s “BOMBSHELL” Melania Trump Testimony Should NOT be Trusted

Glenn Beck
May 14, 2024
The mainstream media is gawking over testimony from Stormy Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial. But despite the media’s insistence that Cohen dropped “bombshell” revelations about Melania Trump, there’s a good reason we SHOULDN’T believe a word he says. Glenn, Pat, and Stu explain why Cohen should have lost all credibility years ago and why salacious testimony should have no place in this case. Plus, they review the telltale signs that Trump’s trials are more akin to the Soviet Union’s propaganda machine than American “democracy.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es3uyM7aPXY
