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Truth speakers' FEMA camp guillotined blood will feed Antarctic BlackShield factory Jezebel vampires
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428 views • February 23, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). The blood of routinely butchered livestock human specie people guillotined in the Nazi holocaust FEMA camps will be used to feed Satan Lucifer’s revived Noah’s days Atlantis NWO army of Jezebel reptilian hybrid vampires that are being manufactured in the Antarctic Black Shield underground base The humans who will be used as livestock to feed this hybrid vampire army will be all humans and humanoids who refuse to receive Lucifer as lord under the laws of Luciferian New Age witchcraft theosophy doctrines, including all the “truth speakers” identified by Edward Snowden’s NSA email mobile phone social network site AI records, and the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper Christian ministry business people who are selling emergency gold & emergency food & nuclear war bunkers & guns & Steven BenNun’s EMP shields & rocket launchers & tanks & helicopters, and patriots, and Constitutionalists (who the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet “Black Sun” Satanist Sabbatean Frankist pedophile MJ-12 leader Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump calls the “drain the swamp” people), and dissidents, and anyone who has home-schooled their children, and anyone who paid tithes to their pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors’ churches. Edward Snowden and Julian Assange were both slowly cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and replaced with obnoxious clone avatars for these nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite demon spirits. The 800 FEMA Nazi holocaust extermination camps that were in the United States back in the year 2000 are equipped with the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich holocaust gas chambers. The guillotines will be used to only feed the vampire army that is being manufactured. The beheaded decapitated human bodies will probably be hung upside down to drain out the blood for the cannibal nephilim reptilian hybrid vampires to drink—Satan’s daughters. All the “Twilight Saga” ascended master “fake good aliens” fallen angel devils are vampires, who drink the DNA blood of children to shapeshift into human form, in order to mate with their demon-possessed Illuminati New Age Wicca witch necromancy “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” spirit guide channeling human women to give birth to pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) nephilim children. This is why these entities are removing our social network sites like Twitter & YouTube & Facebook & Instagram by calling the truth as “hate speech” and “politically incorrect.” To them, beheading the Tribulation Saints and feeding them to their nephilim vampire children is “love speech” and “politically correct.” In Satan Lucifer’s universe, everything is upside down to God’s kingdom, so that is why they are a Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden pedophile cannibal Satanist matriarchy for thousands of years since Noah’s days Atlantis, and earth is not a patriarchy. Their “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” pastors are hiding all of this truth, so they are glad that our real Christians’ social network sites are being removed. I had exposed in my daily sermons a long time ago, all these gargoyles and vampires and Godzilla titans and werewolves and wendigo and wraiths and minotaur and Jezebel Lilith feminist witch reptilian hybrid cannibal vampires that are being manufactured in the Antarctic black shield Nazi 4th Reich and Umbrella company underground base.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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