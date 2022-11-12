Hollywood's Leftist Herd

This Looks Like A Crime
* Almost all celebrities in America are on exactly the same page politically.
* These are supposedly creative people and ‘artists’.
* Why are they all reaching the same robotic conclusion?
* Virtually every pop culture figure is on one side: the left.
* Around election time, they mobilize and promote Dem candidates.
* Break from the Hollywood herd and you’ll be crushed — even drugged and institutionalized.
* The fact that no one is investigating this crime tells you a lot.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 November 2022
