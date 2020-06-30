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1986: The Act (OFFICIAL TRAILER) 2020
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128 views • June 30, 2020
Streaming On-Demand: July 8, 2020
Pre-Sale Tickets, Merch & Info: www.1986TheAct.com
Streaming On-Demand: July 8, 2020
Pre-Sale Tickets, Merch & Info: www.1986TheAct.com
Man and microbe, from Polio to COVID19... a never more relevant forensic examination of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences.
What happens when an ancient wisdom – a mother’s intuition - is pitted against powerful interests in a race against time?
Pre-Sale Tickets, Merch & Info: www.1986TheAct.com
Streaming On-Demand: July 8, 2020
Pre-Sale Tickets, Merch & Info: www.1986TheAct.com
Man and microbe, from Polio to COVID19... a never more relevant forensic examination of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences.
What happens when an ancient wisdom – a mother’s intuition - is pitted against powerful interests in a race against time?
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