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Emergency Bombshell Exclusive: The UN Has Already Launched a Plan to Forcibly Inject Children Without Parental Consent Worldwide – FULL SHOW 11/04/21
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343 views • November 05, 2021
Blue states and blue cities have announced, that under UN guidelines, children attending school is “implied consent for vaccination.” Big Pharma, acting through global government, is now literally coming for our children with an experimental injection that’s linked to massive illnesses and death - Today’s EMERGENCY BROADCAST is a must watch/share event! We must protect our children!
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