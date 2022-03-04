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California Pizza Kitchen Discriminates, Taqueria El Ranchero Did Not!
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20 views • March 04, 2022
On March 2, 2022, I was refused full and equal enjoyment by California Pizza Kitchen in Kapolei, Hawaii. When they declined to refund my gift card, I tried to sell the gift card to another customer. Mall security called the police. The director of CPK, Eddie, even though he agreed I could sell the card to another customer, changed his mind after police arrived. We then walked next door and ate at Taqueria El Ranchero without discrimination.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#CPK #CaliforniaPizzaKitchen #Discrimination
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#CPK #CaliforniaPizzaKitchen #Discrimination
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