Unprecedented War Crimes Eyewitness Truth in Gaza Hospitals w Dr. Thaer Ahmad (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/REnN_dLtrLA?si=_EWEiaZbUNznkidv
8 Mar 2024
Having just returned from nearly a month treating the wounded in Gaza, emergency physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad talks with Abby Martin about the abduction/torture of doctors and hospitals under constant siege. Cutting through mainstream propaganda, Dr. Ahmad also sets the stage for the coming crisis of starvation. Dr. Ahmad is the Global Health Director at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago.
PODCAST + MERCH + SOCIALS + PATREON + EXCLUSIVE CONTENT :: https://linktr.ee/empirefiles
MUSIC by Anahedron
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.