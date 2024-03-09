Create New Account
Unprecedented War Crimes Eyewitness Truth in Gaza Hospitals w Dr. Thaer Ahmad (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Empire Files at:-

https://youtu.be/REnN_dLtrLA?si=_EWEiaZbUNznkidv

8 Mar 2024

Having just returned from nearly a month treating the wounded in Gaza, emergency physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad talks with Abby Martin about the abduction/torture of doctors and hospitals under constant siege. Cutting through mainstream propaganda, Dr. Ahmad also sets the stage for the coming crisis of starvation. Dr. Ahmad is the Global Health Director at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidhospitalsgeorgiagazafamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

