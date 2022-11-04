Workers in Zhengzhou Foxconn Jump Fences to Escape Lockdown

https://gnews.org/articles/506036
Summary：10/31/2022 With the outbreak of the CCP virus in Zhengzhou, a large number of Foxconn employees have no choice but to return home on foot under the extreme Zero-COVID policy of the Communist China. The economy built on the back of iPhone production is collapsing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.