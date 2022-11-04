Workers in Zhengzhou Foxconn Jump Fences to Escape Lockdown

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https://gnews.org/articles/506036
Summary：10/31/2022 With the outbreak of the CCP virus in Zhengzhou, a large number of Foxconn employees have no choice but to return home on foot under the extreme Zero-COVID policy of the Communist China. The economy built on the back of iPhone production is collapsing.