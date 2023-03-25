Why are they hiding this about Klaus Schwab and the WEF? Redacted with Clayton Morris

Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum is under way right now in Davos Switzerland. The Globalists will decide how they will control you for the next decade or so or maybe the next hundred years. Popularity 393,888 views on January 17, 2023. Who is Klaus Schwab, the man that sits at the helm of the World Economic Forum, WEF? Clayton interviews Johnny Wedmore who has spent lots of time investigating Schwab. It's not just about Klaus Schwab, these tentacles are deep and they are wide. He asks: "What made you start investigating Klaus Schwab?"

Johnny said that there is nothing out there on Schwab, that everything has been scrubbed about Schwab online. He went back in time and studied ancestry of Schwab's name forward to today.




