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[HIGHLIGHT REEL] BACK THE BLUE RALLY, Austin TX w/Savanah Hernandez. Police Headquarters 7/8/2020
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22 views • July 11, 2020
Thank you for JOINING US as we brought you the #BackTheBlue rally in #Austin, TX with the great #SavanahHernandez. You can see in these #Highlights how CLOSE we are to unity. What will it take to get us there? Comment below and PLEASE SHARE this critical video.
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