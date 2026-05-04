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Stop Waiting for a Second (Third) Coming: Jesus Kept his Word: Covenant Eschatology
Oklahomans United for Life
Oklahomans United for Life
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Covenant Eschatology (Fulfilled Eschatology or Full Preterism) is the exegesis that all end-times prophecies were fulfilled in the first century, culminating with the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70.

Christians need to stop waiting for a second coming.  Yeshua said, “I tell you the truth: this generation shall not pass away until all of these things have taken place” (Matt. 24:34).  Regarding John’s Revelation, too many people ignore the very opening lines of the letter, which apply to the whole letter: “to show his servants what must soon take place,” and don’t forget it was addressed “To the seven churches in the province of Asia” in the first century who would witness the destruction of the holy city—very relevant to them.  Why would he write to them about a future Russian, U.S., or Chinese war in Afghanistan or Iran?  John also opens with, “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”  Then, just to make sure everyone gets it, he says it again at the end of the letter: “Do not seal up the words of the prophecy of this scroll, because the time is near.”  Regardless of what we think all the symbols and specific events are between chapters one and twenty-two, they must be appertaining to those believers in the first century.  John’s Revelation is a detailed exposition of Daniel 12 and Matthew 24 regarding the end of Israel, the fall of Jerusalem, and the destruction of the Temple, all of which signal the end of the old Mosaic covenant and the official arrival of the new Jerusalem or spiritual kingdom of God coming down from heaven.

Here is a list of New Testament verses where imminent return/judgement is explicit or implicit: https://preterism101.blogspot.com/2012/12/preterist-verses-in-new-testament.html

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jerusalemrevelation70second coming2nd comingdanielpreterismcovenant eschatologyfulfilled eschatology
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