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The AI Too Dangerous to Release
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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A simple mistake just exposed half a million lines of Anthropic's internal code — the full blueprint of one of the world's most sophisticated AI coding systems. Days earlier, details emerged about Claude Mythos: an unreleased AI that autonomously discovers and exploits zero‑day vulnerabilities hidden for decades in every major operating system and browser. It doesn't just spot them. It creates working exploits on the first try.


Anthropic won't release it publicly. Instead, they launched Project Glasswing with AWS, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia — using the AI defensively to find and fix flaws before bad actors do. But putting that power in the hands of a few large companies creates new risks. The digital world's infrastructure suddenly feels fragile. The margin for error is down to seconds.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
claudeleakmythosaizerodayaiglasswingautonomoushackingdefensiveaitechcarteldigitalfragilityexploitgenerationcodeblueprintaiarmsracevulnerabilitydiscoveryanthropicbreachsystemexploitssecondmargin
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