Love & Other Biblical Drugs #23: The Body Returns To Its Prime Obeying God's Marriage laws...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 21 hours ago

The Body is designed to live 1,000 years. God cut down the years to a minimum of 120 years because of sexual sins. If we marry in holiness according to all of God's marriage laws everyone no matter their age will return to their prime physically.

sexmarriagelifespanbiblical healthlove and other biblically drugs

