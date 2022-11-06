Live UFO chat with Paul --086- Solid Proof of Paranormal at Pauls House + Rolling Shutter motion

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - More Paranormal Evidence + Camera Artifacts making things below or behind appear in front or on top optical Illusion [00:02:00] (1c) First 22min is general chat about twisted people in music and fixing the echo of the mic on stream. [00:24:28] (2) Main Topics begins - More Info on the Thirdphase Tic Tac Fleet confirming its 100 ships of the coast of California. [00:24:47] (2b) A debater claiming ships above clouds blocked me and so I explain in detail how rolling shutter with motion and digital zooming works so things can appear above clouds. [00:36:14] (2c) Side-Tracked about Proof is Out There T shaped UFO Paul explains its a LED RC Kite. [00:44:00] (2d) Look at the original video first posted on Telegram on 27th Oct 2022 not by TPOM. [00:46:30] (2e) Proving what ships look like waiting for port or canal.. when find Cali Article for 29th Oct about the ships piled up. [00:59:00] (2f) Resume more on Rolling Shutter with my examples of things in front or over top wrongly when filming with shake zoom and motion. [01:10:28] (3) Now Paul shows his new Hard evidence of Paranormal when a ghost turns on his EMF meter while he sleeps. (beware Snoring - Darth Vader) Paranormal Caught on Tape [01:13:00] (3b) What are odd Orbs vs DUST again. [01:16:00] (3c) Comparing the video sound with a TEST recording of the EMF turn on BEEP after Paul amped the volume using Audacity. [01:22:40] (3d) Showing a sales picture of the EMF in question [01:29:30] (3e) The following night 10 minutes different time to night before again the device beeps on but sounds like the battery loses power at the end. {01:45:50] (3f) Next a bright white stretched orb caught on Kitchen Cam Investigated. How to rotation the image using VLC. [01:55:00] (3g) Nailed the frames with the White Flash, [02:17:40] (3h) Is that a small shadow being standing on the bench and some mist? [02:26:00] (3i) More Beeps found on the videos later in the video. [02:34:20] (3j) How to use Audacity to import video sound and amp it up. The new Finding. [02:46:19] (3k) Finally look at some other video segments from same night of ODD bright orbs. [03:06:20] (4) GabberBeastTV wants me to check his green screen [03:06:52] (5) Corbell's new Pilot Footage looked at. Paul thinks it could be 40inch LED Balloons bunch breaking apart but until more info comes out its hard to be sure. [03:31:21] (6) Mick vs Jimmy Church UFO video debunked using APPS again! [03:33:40] (7) Look at a new Phone camera you can screw on a decent telephoto lens from Chinese.. found by Gabber the night before and shared on discord. [03:38:10] (8) Just random chat about Frauds and who could make a camera rig where you use 2 cameras if had the money to burn. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

