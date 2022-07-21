Saudi Arabia and Russia Are Taking Biden for a Ride​

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Firstpost
Jul 20, 2022 Saudi Arabia is the second-largest oil producer in the world. Russia comes third on that chart. Ever since the war in Ukraine started, Saudi Arabia has been buying mind-boggling amounts of oil from Russia. Why is Riyadh doing so, and what game are President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman playing together? Let’s find out.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5QFH74-MiE