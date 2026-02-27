Crisis Event Incoming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein, CIA Black Budget, The Control Grid & Banks’ Role In War
* Programmable digital currency is the final piece of the global control grid.
* That is finally snapping into place.
* Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of The Solari Report, on how to defeat it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 February 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-catherine-fitts-022726