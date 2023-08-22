Former White House Staffer Reveals Agenda to Hide History from Youth

George Santayana's heavily used quote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," is undoubtedly true. But can the lack of historical understanding in America be chalked up to simple ignorance, or is it a calculated agenda to subvert the spread of America's religious, moral, and constitutional heritage to youth?

Jane Cook, former White House communications staffer, author, and presidential historian, tells Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter that there is an agenda and shares how, through the distribution of real, documented history, a new love for our nation's heritage can be cultivated.