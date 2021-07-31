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MASSIVE DEATH TOLL AHEAD! - UK Government Predicts 1 In 3 People Will DIE! - Majority With VACCINE?
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1367 views • July 31, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane news out of the UK Government's think tank, SAGE as it predicts that it is very likely 1 in 3 people will die from a so-called covid "super mutant variant" which they claim will be more likely to kill the vaccinated.
As more and more news comes out showing that people who've had the jab are far more vulnerable, the propaganda campaigns continue, blaming people who've not been vaccinated. Now, the UK government's SAGE claims that people who've been vaccinated are more likely to die in a massive die off event made worse by vaccination. They claim 1 in 3 people will die from the covid super mutant variant. Well, more likely, there is no variant. People will simply die from the vaccine and they're preparing people for it. Most people are too dumb to understand and they will continue sterylizing themselves with booster shots and yelling at all of the free thinking people who say no.
Meanwhile, studies out of Massachusetts show that the majority of people in hospital have been double vaccinated. The evidence is abundant, but people still seemingly don't want to listen.
We are entering into a massive depopulation event and we must prepare ourselves accordingly.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane news out of the UK Government's think tank, SAGE as it predicts that it is very likely 1 in 3 people will die from a so-called covid "super mutant variant" which they claim will be more likely to kill the vaccinated.
As more and more news comes out showing that people who've had the jab are far more vulnerable, the propaganda campaigns continue, blaming people who've not been vaccinated. Now, the UK government's SAGE claims that people who've been vaccinated are more likely to die in a massive die off event made worse by vaccination. They claim 1 in 3 people will die from the covid super mutant variant. Well, more likely, there is no variant. People will simply die from the vaccine and they're preparing people for it. Most people are too dumb to understand and they will continue sterylizing themselves with booster shots and yelling at all of the free thinking people who say no.
Meanwhile, studies out of Massachusetts show that the majority of people in hospital have been double vaccinated. The evidence is abundant, but people still seemingly don't want to listen.
We are entering into a massive depopulation event and we must prepare ourselves accordingly.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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