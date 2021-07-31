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MASSIVE DEATH TOLL AHEAD! - UK Government Predicts 1 In 3 People Will DIE! - Majority With VACCINE?
World Alternative Media
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1367 views • July 31, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane news out of the UK Government's think tank, SAGE as it predicts that it is very likely 1 in 3 people will die from a so-called covid "super mutant variant" which they claim will be more likely to kill the vaccinated.
As more and more news comes out showing that people who've had the jab are far more vulnerable, the propaganda campaigns continue, blaming people who've not been vaccinated. Now, the UK government's SAGE claims that people who've been vaccinated are more likely to die in a massive die off event made worse by vaccination. They claim 1 in 3 people will die from the covid super mutant variant. Well, more likely, there is no variant. People will simply die from the vaccine and they're preparing people for it. Most people are too dumb to understand and they will continue sterylizing themselves with booster shots and yelling at all of the free thinking people who say no.
Meanwhile, studies out of Massachusetts show that the majority of people in hospital have been double vaccinated. The evidence is abundant, but people still seemingly don't want to listen.
We are entering into a massive depopulation event and we must prepare ourselves accordingly.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsukbritainconspiracydepopulationeugenicsvoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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