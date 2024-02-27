Cheap deadly accurate Russian drones

"There is no point in investing millions in training a military man who will live on the battlefield for exactly 2 minutes, because he will be destroyed by a $200 Russian drone" said the head of the Kharkov Administration Sinegubov:
https://rumble.com/v4f7mhq-there-is-no-point-in-investing-millions-in-training-a-military-man.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.