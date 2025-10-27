BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇨🇦 Canada’s Budget, Charitable Status | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire with Tim Cestnick & Chris Mathis
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling *1-866-844-0844.*


In this episode of *Faytene TV*, we unpack two major developments shaping our world and nation — the new Israel-Hamas ceasefire and Canada’s looming federal budget that could impact faith-based charities. Plus, a stirring word from Canadian preacher *Chris Mathis* about faith, peace, and light in dark times.


*In This Episode:*


* 🕊️ A historic *ceasefire between Israel and Hamas*—how it unfolded and why it matters.

* 🇺🇸 Highlights from *President Trump’s Knesset speech* on peace and faith.

* ⚖️ *Lawyer Tim Cesnik* breaks down proposed budget recommendations that could *revoke charitable status* for churches or pro-life organizations.

* 💬 What Canadian believers can do *before November 4th* to make their voices heard.

* 🔥 A powerful teaching from *Chris Mathis* on living like Jesus and responding to darkness with light.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


*FIND US AT:*


🌐 Main Site: [https://www.faytene.tv/](https://www.faytene.tv/)

🎶 Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3](https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3)

🎧 Apple Podcast: [https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295](https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295)

📺 YouTube: [https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz](https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz)

🎥 Vimeo: [https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv](https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv)

💥 Bitchute: [https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf)

📢 Rumble: [https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv](https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv)

💬 Gab: [https://gab.com/faytene](https://gab.com/faytene)


#Canada #Israel #Hamas #FaithBased #CharityLaw #FayteneTV #CanadianPolitics #ChurchFreedom #ProLife #ChrisMatthysse #Faith #Prayer #HumanRights


Keywords
prolifeprayerisraelfaithcanadahamashumanrightscanadianpoliticsfaytenetvfaithbasedcharitylawchurchfreedomchrismatthysse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy