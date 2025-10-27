🇨🇦 Canada’s Budget, Charitable Status | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire with Tim Cestnick & Chris Mathis

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling *1-866-844-0844.*





In this episode of *Faytene TV*, we unpack two major developments shaping our world and nation — the new Israel-Hamas ceasefire and Canada’s looming federal budget that could impact faith-based charities. Plus, a stirring word from Canadian preacher *Chris Mathis* about faith, peace, and light in dark times.





*In This Episode:*





* 🕊️ A historic *ceasefire between Israel and Hamas*—how it unfolded and why it matters.

* 🇺🇸 Highlights from *President Trump’s Knesset speech* on peace and faith.

* ⚖️ *Lawyer Tim Cesnik* breaks down proposed budget recommendations that could *revoke charitable status* for churches or pro-life organizations.

* 💬 What Canadian believers can do *before November 4th* to make their voices heard.

* 🔥 A powerful teaching from *Chris Mathis* on living like Jesus and responding to darkness with light.





