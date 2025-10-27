🇨🇦 Canada’s Budget, Charitable Status | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire with Tim Cestnick & Chris Mathis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of *Faytene TV*, we unpack two major developments shaping our world and nation — the new Israel-Hamas ceasefire and Canada’s looming federal budget that could impact faith-based charities. Plus, a stirring word from Canadian preacher *Chris Mathis* about faith, peace, and light in dark times.
*In This Episode:*
* 🕊️ A historic *ceasefire between Israel and Hamas*—how it unfolded and why it matters.
* 🇺🇸 Highlights from *President Trump’s Knesset speech* on peace and faith.
* ⚖️ *Lawyer Tim Cesnik* breaks down proposed budget recommendations that could *revoke charitable status* for churches or pro-life organizations.
* 💬 What Canadian believers can do *before November 4th* to make their voices heard.
* 🔥 A powerful teaching from *Chris Mathis* on living like Jesus and responding to darkness with light.
