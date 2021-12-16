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3000 South Australian health workers protest. No longer can msm say they don't know
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30 views • December 16, 2021
3000 South Australian health workers protest. No longer can msm say they don't know.
51 year old registered mental health Nurse for 32 years drops the truth about what's really overwhelming the hospitals in Australia!!
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51 year old registered mental health Nurse for 32 years drops the truth about what's really overwhelming the hospitals in Australia!!
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THIS IS NO LONGER CONSPIRACY https://bit.ly/3dT1dFV
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German Study Suggests Nearly All COVID Deaths Were Preventable With A Simple Inexpensive Vitamin https://bit.ly/3IQuO0N
ELDERLY LADY DIES INSIDE CONCENTRATION CAMP IN AUSTRALIA https://bit.ly/3p1DZ6U
UK WAR ON DRUGS (THIS IS A DISGRACE) https://bit.ly/3dRz4it
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COVID 19 FOREIGN MILITARY OCCUPATION https://bit.ly/3pUdoYB
HOW IS BILL GATES DOING LATELY⁉ NOT SO WELL IT APPEARS. https://bit.ly/3H418f9
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OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
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