God Took Away The Jewish Priesthood & Made Everyone A Priest Who Reads & Obeys The Bible...

The Kohanim in ancient times had no bibles and therefore failed God's people Now We live in a time with the internet and more bibles than we can count. Now is the time of complete access to God without churches and synagogues. So if you rely on them you will have the same deceptions as the old testament men and will be exiled from God's presence. Now is the best time in history to know Him. Put everything religious away and just do what the bible says without interpretation like a little child and then you will know what God requires. Obey Him because it is the churches and synagogues who sow dissent and confusion. God is not the author of confusion, Man Is...

