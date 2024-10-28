BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Conference You Need To Watch! Healing from Nanotech and More
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
6 months ago

Hope and Tivon put together some of our favorite highlights from the Healing For the Ages Conference that will be streaming for free on Brighteon University on November 2nd. This is one conference you do not want to miss!


Healing for the A.G.E.S. conference Fall Replays here:

https://healingfortheages.com/


Watch Full conference Replay Streaming for Free on November 2nd at Brighteon University Here:

https://www.brightu.com/


Check out the full episode guide below, and mark your calendars so you won't miss any of the insightful presentations.


November 02–03: Day 1:


Episode 1: Aloha & Welcome


Episode 2: EMFs & Graphene Oxide Exposure Don't Panic! with Dr. Jana Schmidt


November 03–04: Day 2: EMFs, Nanotech Detoxification with Microscopic Evidence with Dr. Ed Group


November 04–05: Day 3: EMFs, Earthing & Sweet Dreams with Microscopic Evidence


November 05–06: Day 4: EMFs & The Invisible Impact on Your Hormones


November 06–07: Day 5: Closing Gratitude & Goodbye


November 07–08: Day 6: Bonus Masterclass - Part 1: To Re enlighten The People


November 08–09: Day 7: Bonus Masterclass - Part 2: Another Surprising Revelation About EMFs


November 09–10: Day 8: Replay of days 1–7


This streaming event is perfect for anyone looking to adopt healthier habits, minimize harmful radiation exposure, and gain control of their well-being. Whether you are worried about the long-term health risks of EMF exposure or curious about earthing as a holistic approach, this summit promises to provide comprehensive insights backed by cutting-edge research and practical life-changing advice.


The Healing for the A.G.E.S. team has spent months preparing to deliver proven strategies, separating myths from facts and providing you with tangible steps you can take to improve your health.

