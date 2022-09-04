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Life In Blackout Britain; Massive Protests: France, Amsterdam Czech Rep. 9/4/22
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142 views • September 04, 2022

Massive protests in France, Amsterdam, and the Czech Republic


Canada “Medically assisted deaths could save millions”
Ahead in this week’s TOP News Stories From Around the World: Massive protests and social unrest in many countries. Sky-high fuel prices and cost of living issues in Indonesia, Italians burn electric bills over soaring energy prices. Massive demonstration in Prague in the Czech Republic against the government, soaring prices and the energy crisis. Protesters threaten strike and coercive action if government doesn’t resign by September 25

From the UK Daily Mail “Life in Blackout Britain: Experts warn energy rationing this winter could see people told not to cook until after 8pm, pubs close at 9pm, ‘three-day-a-week’ school, care homes cancel outings for residents and swimming pools left unheated Energy rationing ‘very possible’ for the UK this winter, Kathryn Porter, energy consultant at Watt-Logic said Homes, hospitals, schools, businesses and councils will have to reduce gas and electricity use, it was warned Millions could be asked to avoid cooking and using appliances in peak evening hours until after 8pm”

Canada says that killing grandma early could save millions. From the CBC “New research suggests medically assisted dying could result in substantial savings across Canada’s health-care system. Doctor-assisted death could reduce annual health-care spending across the country by between $34.7 million and $136.8 million, according to a report published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday. The savings exceedingly outweigh the estimated $1.5 to $14.8 million in direct costs associated with implementing medically assisted dying.” All of that and much more ahead!
https://www.resistancechicks.com/life-in-blackout-britain-top-world-news/

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Keywords
energyworld newscanadafranceprotestsamsterdamczech republicassisted suicideblackout britain
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