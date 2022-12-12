Scientists Are Predicting Polar Vortex - Coldest Winter, Neutralizing Long Covid Threats, Nano Silver Regimen - Are We Being Duped?, China Braces for Covid Impact, Class Action Covid Lawsuit: 12.12.22

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

Scientists Are Predicting Polar Vortex to Bring Big Freeze And Coldest Winter: “People Should Be Prepared For a Real Flagstaff Winter”

https://www.prepperfortress.com/scientists-are-predicting-polar-vortex-to-bring-big-freeze-and-coldest-winter-people-should-be-prepared-for-a-real-flagstaff-winter/

More questions than answers for long COVID patients as the pandemic grinds on

https://www.cpr.org/2022/12/08/colorado-long-covid-research/

Nano-silver info by Tony Pantalleresco - HAVE WE ALL BEEN DUPED?? please review

Written by Terral and Agnieszka

December 11, 2022

China scraps virus tracking app as country braces for Covid impact

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/12/china/china-zero-covid-impact-beijing-intl-hnk-mic

Canadian Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against BC Health Commissioner And BC Crown Challenging “Declaration Of State Of Emergency”!!

https://www.ournewearthnews.com/canadian-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-bc-health-commissioner-and-bc-crown-challenging-declaration-of-state-of-emergency-everyone-in-british-columbia-canada-can-be-part-of-this-class-actio/

US greenlights Ukrainian attacks inside Russia – The Times

https://www.rt.com/russia/567993-us-ukraine-attacks-deep-russia/

Former CIA Chief and Liar John Brennan Attacks Elon Musk After He Threatens to Release Fauci Files on Deep State-Democrat-Social Media Collusion

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/former-cia-chief-liar-john-brennan-attacks-elon-musk-threatens-release-fauci-files-deep-state-democrat-social-media-collusion/

Texas Republican introduces bill to force platforms to receive ID documents from users

https://www.infowars.com/posts/texas-republican-introduces-bill-to-force-platforms-to-receive-id-documents-from-users/

Around 450,000 Homebuyers Are Now Underwater As 'Early' FHA Delinquencies Hit 2009 Levels

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/around-450000-homebuyers-are-now-underwater-early-fha-delinquencies-hit-2009-levels

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

