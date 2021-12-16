© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pedophile CNN Producer Fantasizing About Sex Acts with Fiancé’s Young Daughter [16.12.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • December 16, 2021
Source Shows Video and Texts of CNN Pedophile Producer Fantasizing About Sex Acts with Fiancé’s Young Daughter
Project Veritas released a new story today featuring graphic texts and video provided by a source that show a producer for CNN fantasizing about molesting his fiancé’s daughter.
Here is some of what is shown in today’s video:
The producer in question solicited sexually explicit photos of the source’s underage daughter –
in addition to fantasizing about his fiancé’s daughter.
The source told Project Veritas she “felt disgusted” and was compelled to come forward, because “these people with power seem to get away” with this behavior.
The source went to the authorities, but then came to Project Veritas after she was uncertain proper action would be taken.
Project Veritas has reached out to CNN for comment and at this time we’re awaiting a response.
Project Veritas’ first course of action was to reach out to authorities.
Following that, we reached out to the mother of the children to ensure their safety. Project Veritas then reached out to the producer’s employer, CNN, to inform them of the situation and give them the opportunity to comment.
These revelations come on the heels of the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who was charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
To protect the children, Project Veritas is not yet releasing information about certain individuals involved in the story, including the producer
84,391 views Dec 16, 2021
Project Veritas
1.41M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XgAoSgKj010
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Project Veritas released a new story today featuring graphic texts and video provided by a source that show a producer for CNN fantasizing about molesting his fiancé’s daughter.
Here is some of what is shown in today’s video:
The producer in question solicited sexually explicit photos of the source’s underage daughter –
in addition to fantasizing about his fiancé’s daughter.
The source told Project Veritas she “felt disgusted” and was compelled to come forward, because “these people with power seem to get away” with this behavior.
The source went to the authorities, but then came to Project Veritas after she was uncertain proper action would be taken.
Project Veritas has reached out to CNN for comment and at this time we’re awaiting a response.
Project Veritas’ first course of action was to reach out to authorities.
Following that, we reached out to the mother of the children to ensure their safety. Project Veritas then reached out to the producer’s employer, CNN, to inform them of the situation and give them the opportunity to comment.
These revelations come on the heels of the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who was charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
To protect the children, Project Veritas is not yet releasing information about certain individuals involved in the story, including the producer
84,391 views Dec 16, 2021
Project Veritas
1.41M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XgAoSgKj010
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.