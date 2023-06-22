China is ‘looking for a fight’ in building new military facility in Cuba: Expert

31 views • June 22, 2023

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Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss China’s latest plans to build a new military facility in Cuba. #foxbusiness

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