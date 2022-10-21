Breaking: Jan 6 Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump [Hoping To Arrest Him]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owen Shroyer and Mike Adams break down the latest play by the J6 committee to silence political opposition by subpoenaing former President Donald Trump the same day Steve Bannon was sentenced.
--------------
Message of Warning to World Leaders
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/25/message-of-warning-to-world-leaders/
---------------
BREAKING: DC JUDGE SENTENCES STEVE BANNON TO 4 MONTHS PRISON, $6,500 FINE – Judge Will Release Bannon for Now – November 15 Deadline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-dc-judge-sentences-steve-bannon-4-months-prison-6500-fine/