Breaking: Jan 6 Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump [Hoping To Arrest Him]

Owen Shroyer and Mike Adams break down the latest play by the J6 committee to silence political opposition by subpoenaing former President Donald Trump the same day Steve Bannon was sentenced.
--------------
Message of Warning to World Leaders
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/25/message-of-warning-to-world-leaders/
---------------
BREAKING: DC JUDGE SENTENCES STEVE BANNON TO 4 MONTHS PRISON, $6,500 FINE – Judge Will Release Bannon for Now – November 15 Deadline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-dc-judge-sentences-steve-bannon-4-months-prison-6500-fine/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.