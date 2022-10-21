Create New Account
Breaking: Jan 6 Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump [Hoping To Arrest Him]
Rick Langley
Published a month ago

Owen Shroyer and Mike Adams break down the latest play by the J6 committee to silence political opposition by subpoenaing former President Donald Trump the same day Steve Bannon was sentenced.

--------------

Message of Warning to World Leaders

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/25/message-of-warning-to-world-leaders/

---------------

BREAKING: DC JUDGE SENTENCES STEVE BANNON TO 4 MONTHS PRISON, $6,500 FINE – Judge Will Release Bannon for Now – November 15 Deadline

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-dc-judge-sentences-steve-bannon-4-months-prison-6500-fine/









mike adamsowen shroyerbreakingjan 6 committeesubpoenas donald trumphoping to arrest him

