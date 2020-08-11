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WARNING - Dreams of WWIII
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86 views • August 11, 2020
From the Still Small Voice website....
Dreams of a Thermo Nuclear War breaking out in the USA!
Pray to God to avert this.
--------------------
Chaplet of Divine Mercy for the USA
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/04/28/chaplet-of-divine-mercy-for-the-usa/
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God the Father: Europe will be first target of Red Dragon, followed by the USA
I will protect all of My children, who have the Seal of My Love, embedded in their souls.
You will be spared the persecution so that you remain strong to pray with all your might for these wicked people.
This will help dilute the terror and avert war, famine and religious persecution.
Prayer to Me, your Father, must now be included in your daily prayers with this special Crusade Prayer (30) Prayer to avert war, famine and religious persecution
“O my Eternal Father, God the Creator of the Universe, in the Name of Your precious Son, I beg You to make us love You more.
Help us to be brave, fearless and strong in the face of adversity. Accept our sacrifices, sufferings and trials as a gift before Your Throne, to save Your children on Earth.
Soften the hearts of unclean souls. Open their eyes to the Truth of Your Love, so that they can join with all of Your children, in the Paradise on Earth, You have lovingly created for us according to Your Divine Will. Amen.”
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/02/14/god-the-father-europe-will-be-first-target-of-red-dragon-followed-by-the-usa/
Dreams of a Thermo Nuclear War breaking out in the USA!
Pray to God to avert this.
--------------------
Chaplet of Divine Mercy for the USA
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/04/28/chaplet-of-divine-mercy-for-the-usa/
------------------------
God the Father: Europe will be first target of Red Dragon, followed by the USA
I will protect all of My children, who have the Seal of My Love, embedded in their souls.
You will be spared the persecution so that you remain strong to pray with all your might for these wicked people.
This will help dilute the terror and avert war, famine and religious persecution.
Prayer to Me, your Father, must now be included in your daily prayers with this special Crusade Prayer (30) Prayer to avert war, famine and religious persecution
“O my Eternal Father, God the Creator of the Universe, in the Name of Your precious Son, I beg You to make us love You more.
Help us to be brave, fearless and strong in the face of adversity. Accept our sacrifices, sufferings and trials as a gift before Your Throne, to save Your children on Earth.
Soften the hearts of unclean souls. Open their eyes to the Truth of Your Love, so that they can join with all of Your children, in the Paradise on Earth, You have lovingly created for us according to Your Divine Will. Amen.”
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/02/14/god-the-father-europe-will-be-first-target-of-red-dragon-followed-by-the-usa/
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