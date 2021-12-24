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Eric Trump - - "Look at what the left did to Kavanaugh!"
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81 views • December 24, 2021
WhipLash347, [12/24/2021 2:12 AM]
[Forwarded from vDarkness Falls - Magnetism & Electricity governs the universe. Everything is frequency! ~ N. Tesla]
[ Video ]
Eric Trump - - "Look at what the left did to Kavanaugh!"
Kavanaugh was working WITH the Deep State. 😳
That entire case was a fabricated BS televised political shit-show smear job to set the stage of President Trump being a womanizing pig.
STILL trending on Twitter, - - "Who paid off Kavanaugh's extensive debts?"
Psychological warfare on the deepest levels.
People know the news is fake.
People are starting to figure out that a LARGE majority of the 'smear jobs' Fake News puts out, are fake with the attempt to get the public to embrace the very assets they're 'smearing'.
"The Fake News doesn't like them!
They MUST be good for us!"
[Forwarded from vDarkness Falls - Magnetism & Electricity governs the universe. Everything is frequency! ~ N. Tesla]
[ Video ]
Eric Trump - - "Look at what the left did to Kavanaugh!"
Kavanaugh was working WITH the Deep State. 😳
That entire case was a fabricated BS televised political shit-show smear job to set the stage of President Trump being a womanizing pig.
STILL trending on Twitter, - - "Who paid off Kavanaugh's extensive debts?"
Psychological warfare on the deepest levels.
People know the news is fake.
People are starting to figure out that a LARGE majority of the 'smear jobs' Fake News puts out, are fake with the attempt to get the public to embrace the very assets they're 'smearing'.
"The Fake News doesn't like them!
They MUST be good for us!"
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