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Why are Parents Concerned about Vaccines. Presentation to Idaho Legislators -Jan 2020
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116 views • February 05, 2020
Leslie Manookian concisely presents the concerns of parents across America about the US vaccine program, lack of science, manufacturer fraud, conventional medicines lack-of-safety record and the liberty stealing mandates that are rolling across the US.
Fully cited and hyperlinked slide show found at https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/13jzU-7LCAP-7nZl6v_1mXGnoe1I1FGoY5X7w_4OJ-pM/edit?usp=sharing
Fully cited and hyperlinked slide show found at https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/13jzU-7LCAP-7nZl6v_1mXGnoe1I1FGoY5X7w_4OJ-pM/edit?usp=sharing
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