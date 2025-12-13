FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 8:32-36, 20251213

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father and EL SHADDAI, The LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me.

Merciful Father, I surrender my will for Your Will, and pray that Your Holy Spirit will empower me to share the following Word of Truth with the Church:

32. Now therefore, I shall hearken unto You, my EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY: for blessed are those who keep Your Narrow Way to Heaven.

33. I shall hear and obey Your Gospel Instruction, be spiritually wise, and NOT refuse Your Words.

34. For Blessed is the man or woman that heareth our LORD Jesus Christ’s admonitions about the torments in hell, and resolves to watch and pray daily, and study Your Holy Scriptures regarding the imminent Second Return at Your Gates, and waiting at the posts of Your Doors.

35. For Your Word says that if I find and believe on my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, repent of my sin, surrender my daily life to the Will of Your Holy Spirit, I shall find Eternal Life and favor of my EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY;

36. But he or she who continues to sin against You, Glorious Father in spite of the consequence of hell, endangers his or her own soul; and all those who hate or reject You, love death. Amen!

(Proverbs 8:32-36 personalized KJV)