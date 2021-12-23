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Rack Pulls instead of Deadlifts ? Great for Boomers like me ! Pyramid up to 405 lb x 5
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100 views • December 23, 2021
Rack Pulls. Pyramiding up to 405 x 5 3:47. Rack Pulls instead of Deadlifts are Great for Boomers. Get the benefits of Deadlifts without the added strain and drain. This crap you're too old has got to go. The Iron will reward you well. So grab the bar and Pull !
Health, Fitness and Longevity.
135x10
225x5
315x3
405x2
405x5
Health, Fitness and Longevity.
135x10
225x5
315x3
405x2
405x5
Keywords
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