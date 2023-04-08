The use of kamikaze drones "Lancet" on Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Bakhmut direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 The use of kamikaze drones "Lancet" on Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Bakhmut directionFurther Info:
The ‘Holy Trinity’ behind Russian military dominance in Ukraine
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=267358
Source @Intel Slava Z