© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors VS staffers: Who to believe on Trump's health status?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 06, 2020
Former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland comments on possibly conflicting information being released regarding President Donald Trump's medical condition, and how this affects the intelligence community itself and the president's staff. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.