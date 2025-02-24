Former Atheist Creates Kids Camp Teaching Power of Biblical Self-Worth - Dave Glander

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s an epidemic of self-loathing in society today when it comes to young people, and it manifests in terrible ways. So many kids misunderstand their identities and suffer from an extreme lack of self-worth, which results in bad habits like self-harm. Dave Glander is a former atheist who now proudly follows Christ, and he is an apologist with Reasons for Hope. He frequently teaches and preaches to youth and spearheads the life-changing Equip Retreat camp for kids, which helps young people learn how to live out their faith in Christ. Dave discusses the root core of the self harm epidemic stemming from a lack of understanding of their identities in Jesus Christ. Why do kids hurt themselves? Because they don’t see themselves as valued and loved as God does.
TAKEAWAYS
Self-harm comes out of a lack of understanding of who you are in Christ
Parents play a vital role in building their children’s self-esteem and sense of identity
Make time to be with your children, even if that means going without glamorous things which will free up the longer work week
Never underestimate the power of a loving, faith-based parental figure
