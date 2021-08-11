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Video Advice uploaded: THE PUPPET MASTERS | Who really runs the world [09.08.2021]
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70 views • August 11, 2021
"It Is A Tool Of Enslavement!"
38,592 views Aug 9, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/o52DC7s41eU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
"DO NOT TRY TO EXPOSE US!
Michael Tellinger. - https://michaeltellinger.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLF2...
0:00 Introduction (Watch The Whole Video)!
0:33 Follow The Money
2:00 A Tool Of Enslavement
4:19 "Do Not Try To Expose Us!"
6:49 Everything Is A Corporation (WHY??)
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
38,592 views Aug 9, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/o52DC7s41eU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
"DO NOT TRY TO EXPOSE US!
Michael Tellinger. - https://michaeltellinger.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLF2...
0:00 Introduction (Watch The Whole Video)!
0:33 Follow The Money
2:00 A Tool Of Enslavement
4:19 "Do Not Try To Expose Us!"
6:49 Everything Is A Corporation (WHY??)
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
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