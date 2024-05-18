The breakthrough of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction of the front gave full initiative to the Russian troops not only in the 'Volchansk' and 'Liptsy' directions but also in other areas of the Special Military Operation. It seems that the rapid retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the northern part of the Kharkiv region has finally destroyed the morale of Ukrainian soldiers. As of May 18, 2024, the retreat of the Ukrainian army is recorded not only in Kharkiv, but also in the Donetsk, Kupyansk, and Zaporizhia directions of the front......................... ******************************************************

