Our experience with chicken bone broth plus 6 reasons why bone broth is so good for you! Also a 30 day challenge! I no longer have an online course. However, I do have the recipe in our book, Courtney's Healing Journey. You can purchase your copy of Courtney's Healing Journey here!

https://bookshop.org/p/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory-kim-seymour-lvn/15869314?ean=9780578822051



This video was previously recorded on YouTube Sep 26, 2019.





