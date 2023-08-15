Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If There Wasn't a Deep State Before, there Sure as Hell is One NOW ...
Recharge Freedom
The prosecution of Donald Trump, unfairly, for the last seven years, doing everything that they can outside of assassination to remove him from the rains of power, prove that today there is a deep state that is hell-bent on retaining the reigns of power.From the FBI and James Comey spying on his campaign, to Russiagate, to the 2020 election and the covering for Hunter Biden and his laptop.


#trump #deepstate #fbi #comey #hunterbiden


